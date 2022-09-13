Watertown Soccer Participating in Soccer Night in Belmont, Youth Teams Invited to Attend

Charlie Breitrose Watertown High School will participate in Soccer Night in Belmont, and Watertown Youth Soccer players and fans are invited to cheer on the Raiders at Belmont High School.

Watertown High School will head to Belmont for a boys and girls varsity doubleheader, and youth soccer players from both communities are invited to cheer on their teams.

This is the seventh Soccer Night in Belmont and previous years Belmont has alternated between Winchester and Arlington, but this year Belmont invited Watertown to participate. The night has drawn 2,000 fans the past few years. The games will be at 4:30 pm for the girls and 6:30 pm for the boys on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Belmont High’s Harris Field, 221 Concord Ave., Belmont.

See more information in the following announcement from Watertown Youth Soccer:

Please mark your calendar for the biggest event in our town soccer community. We have been invited to join in on the 7thth annual Soccer Night in Belmont is Saturday, September 17th!

Our league rivals, Belmont High School Boys and Girls Varsity soccer teams Headline a doubleheader against our Watertown teams, joined at the event by hundreds of Younger players from the Belmont and Watertown soccer associations, their coaches, and other members of the Belmont/Watertown soccer community. See important information below on how your child or team can participate.

Soccer Night in Belmont gives our high school players a chance to play under the lights at Belmont’s Harris Field in front of a huge crowd (historically the attendance throughout the night has exceeded 2,000 people), with a Girls game at 4:30 pm followed by a Boys game at 6:30 pm Belmont and Watertown youth soccer players participate by wearing their uniforms and parading out with players during the pre-game ceremonies. Dinner food and snacks are available, so bring the whole family to eat and support our varsity teams. It is always a fantastic event and your players will really love it!

If you are a parent and would like your 3rd grade or under child to participate in the pre-game Parade with a varsity player, please email Coordinator Dave Brooks as soon as possible at [email protected] to get a spot. Spots are limited.

This year will be particularly exciting as we now have some kids who participated in the first Soccer Night in Belmont back in 2016 as youth players who will now be playing for our varsity teams. This can be your kids Someday to have a night they will never forget. Get involved and help us turn out a big crowd!

Take a moment to watch this short video that gives you a sense of the energy of the night. Soccer Night in Belmont

Activities will include:

– Belmont and Watertown youth players are mascots processing onto the field with the teams and their coaches

– Belmont and Watertown middle school chorus students sing the national anthem

– Belmont and Watertown Boy Scouts will present the color guard

– Belmont drumline plays before kickoff

– Youth players swarm the field at each Halftime to play is games

– The Phoenix Cup is presented to the winning teams for a photo and will have the games’ scores etched in it

– Belmont’s Parents of Music Students (POMS) runs the Concession stand

– The field is dressed with the international flags of the nationalities of all the players

– The JV teams help hand out the programs as patrons enter, and also provide tattoos for each team’s fans

– Live broadcast of the games for family members near and far to watch with full commentary

– Patches are presented to commemorate the night, along with a detailed program of the players