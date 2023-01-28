Watertown Golf Club purchase completed

Jan. 27—WATERTOWN — The city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million was completed Friday.

The deed was filed at the Jefferson County clerk’s office showing the 64-acre property transferred from Watertown Golf Club Inc., whose principal is Developer Michael E. Lundy, to the city for $2.55 million. The sale includes all assets of the golf club, including the clubhouse, golf carts and other equipment.

Also filed Friday was a deed restriction on Ives Hill Country Club on Flower Avenue West and Prime LLC dictating that the present 18-hole golf course will operate as no more than a 9-hole in perpetuity. The principal of Ives Hill and Prime LLC, Developer PJ Simao, agreed to the restriction to enable the city to operate the Sole 18-hole course within the city.

Ives Hill will be compensated $850,000 by Mr. Lundy in exchange for the agreement, bringing the city’s total cost for the purchase to $3.4 million.

The sale comes after a divided City Council approved it by a 3-2 vote, with council members Patrick J. Hickey, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Clifford G. Olney III voting in favor and the council’s remaining two members, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Sarah V. Compo Pierce, opposing the purchase.

A Washington Street property owner, Maryellen Blevins, tried to block the sale, filing a state Supreme Court action alleging the sale represented an “unconstitutional gift of funds to private entities.” Judge James P. McClusky dismissed the suit Jan. 17 stating, among other things, allegations of overpaying for something are not enough to sustain an action on a taxpayer’s behalf under General Municipal Law, as other courts have found the use of funds must also be “for entirely illegal purposes.”

Ms. Blevins has filed a notice that she intends to appeal the ruling.

The city will operate the course in Thompson Park and has requested proposals for the operation of its food and beverage concession services.