Watertown council majority favors spending on golf club & Flynn pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – A majority of Watertown city lawmakers are in favor of purchasing the Watertown Golf club at the proposed selling price of $3.4 million.

The number was brought forward by owner Mike Lundy, which would include roughly 60 Acres Lundy owns, along with golf carts and course equipment.

The deal would also settle all current and potential future litigation with Lundy and Ives Hill Golf Course Owner PJ Simao.

At a meeting Monday night, council members Lisa Ruggeiro, Cliff Olney, and Patrick Hickey said they were in favor of the proposal.

Mayor Jeff Smith opposes the plan.

Council member Sarah Compo Pierce was not at the meeting.

“If that is the only price we can do to get that land, I would have to say yes,” Hickey said.

“Opportunities come once in a lifetime and I think this is one in my opinion and that opportunity is that we secure the park for future generations,” Olney said.

“Not quite sure how the city taxpayer subsidizing in running a golf course is a not a subsidy or competing with another golf course,” Smith said, “but it’s beyond me.”

A resolution will have to be drafted by city manager Ken Mix with help from city attorney Robert Slye, as they continue to negotiate the final details with Lundy.

Flynn pool

City lawmakers also heard from C&S Companies on estimated costs to replace the Flynn pool.

The company came back with two estimates after feedback from the council in July.

It would cost $3.2 million to construct a U-shaped pool and $2.8 million for an L-shaped pool, similar to the existing design.

The previous estimate to replace the pool was $4.1 million.

Three of the four council members present at Monday night’s meeting showed support for the cheaper L-shaped option and adding more bathrooms.

Smith, the Lone objector, questioned how additional costs could add up down the road.

“We were asked to just do a study of the hard costs of the pool but, you are correct,” C&S managing architect Patrick Currier said. “If you add up those little, soft-cost items, they are going to be what they are. We could put that in within the next few weeks before your next meeting if you would like us to.”

A vote is still needed to move forward with the plan. If the council decides to do so, bidding on the project would begin in April.

Construction would wrap up in mid-2024.

