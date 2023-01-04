Watertown City Council continues debate over golf club deal | Business

WATERTOWN — Not only will the city have to go to court, but City Council members had to take a series of steps on Tuesday night to fend off a lawsuit that seeks to block the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.

On Tuesday night, the council completed environmental impact paperwork on the golf club purchase in response to a lawsuit filed last week that opposes the deal.

