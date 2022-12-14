Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf bunker

A driving range in West Michigan incorporates new golf data technology that can also gamify the range.

Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont.

“Toptracer is Transforming the Everyday driving range experience by utilizing the same technology that televised golf tournaments use to track shots of the game’s best players,” said Waters Edge General Manager Larry Yachcik. “It uses cameras mounted around The Bunker at Waters Edge where ball-tracing technology displays accurate, live shot data, including distance, speed, launch angle, shape and more, on a monitor in each hitting bay.

“The data can then be used for practical purposes or to compete in games and challenges with friends and other Toptracer users throughout the world.”

The bunker includes eight heated Toptracer bays that can fit up to six people all year.

There are more than 219 Toptracer locations in the US, including at Quail Ridge Golf Club in Ada.

The Toptracer technology was acquired by Topgolf Entertainment in 2016 and tracks the trajectory of a hole or driving range. The information includes ball speed, apex, curve and carry.

At a range, the camera is on the bay and provides the data, which can be tracked via an app across multiple sessions. The technology also allows the driving range to host virtual games, including Longest drive, closet pin and virtual courses.

Callaway acquired Topgolf Entertainment in March 2021 in a deal worth $2.6 billion. Callaway changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. earlier this year, trading under MODG.

Callaway estimates Topgolf will make up more than half of its EBITDA by 2025, according to an earnings call earlier this year.

Topgolf launched a variety of products beyond its Flagship driving range entertainment venues, of which there are more than 70 across the globe, including Auburn Hills.

There is also Topgolf Swing Suites, a top golf simulator that can fit into entertainment venues. There are three locations in Michigan, including The Hub Stadium in Auburn Hills; Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire; and MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit.