Waterloo’s Ben Pernfuss and Cambridge’s Anastasia Novy off to Belgium in search of Spikeball gold

WATERLOO REGION — Waterloo’s Ben Pernfuss started playing roundnet with some friends on a beach while vacationing in Cuba.

Anastasia Novy, who lives in Cambridge, first took up the sport as a way to stay active and have some fun with her husband Derek.

But both players got serious about roundnet, also known as Spikeball, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking the equipment — a trampoline-like net and a rubber ball — to a park or backyard was convenient when Gathering restrictions were in place.

“Because we were so isolated with COVID it was one of the only things we could do,” said Novy. “I think that helped us get better in the sport.”

Next month, Novy 30, and Pernfuss, 22, will join forces as Canada’s coed entry into the first ever Spikeball roundnet world championships in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium.

The duo qualified for the tournament, which will feature teams from 33 countries, by winning a lead-up competition in Toronto last month.

“I was completely in shock and it feels surreal to be representing your country,” said Pernfuss. “Now that I’m booking flights and talking to teammates, it’s starting to kick in.”

Roundnet is a cross between volleyball and four-square that sees teams of two players face off around a circular trampoline-like net which is just off the ground.

Teams serve the ball into the net and enemies have three hits to return it. Players can run anywhere and points are scored when the ball falls to the ground or an infraction occurs.

It’s often seen as a friendly backyard game but, like Horseshoes and cornhole, a competitive league has emerged.

In fact, there are five stops on the roundnet circuit in Ontario from June to September for various skill levels.

Novy usually plays with her husband, but teamed up with Pernfuss for the first time at the Qualifiers and won. In doing so, the Guelph veterinarian became the first woman in Ontario to reach the elite status level in the sport.

“She’s probably the best woman server in Canada,” said Pernfuss. “I’m more of a defensive style player and a strong hitter. When one of us makes a mistake the other does a good job of picking up the slack.”

And while it might appear like a sport or game best played with a beverage in one hand while camping, make no mistake, it’s serious stuff.

Novy and Pernfuss practice for several hours each week, do drills and test themselves in game action against other elite players in Waterloo Region.

“There is a natural skill to it,” said Novy, who played tennis and volleyball growing up. “But there is a better chance you’ll be good at it if you’re athletic.”

The Worlds run Sept. 8-11 and it will be the first time either player has visited Europe.

Roundnet Canada is supplying the tandem with uniforms and helping with logistics, but both players will have to cover the costs.

Pernfuss, a Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate grad currently studying environmental economics and policy at the University of Guelph, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his share.

Novy and her husband hope to extend the trip and visit Switzerland and Italy before returning home.

And if all goes well, there will be a gold medal in their luggage.

“I think we have a chance at winning,” said Pernfuss. “It has been crazy where this game has taken me in the last year and I’m so grateful that I got into it.”

