Waterfront Adventure Center getting set for Spikeball Tournament

Interested teams are asked to register before Thurs. August 10

Ready, set, spike!

The Waterfront Adventure Center is preparing to host its first Spikeball tournament.

Commonly referred to as a combination between volleyball and four-square, Spikeball is a sport that has grown in popularity over the last several years.

The game is played between two teams of two players, with a Spikeball net in the center. A player starts a point by serving the ball down on a trampoline-like net. Their opponents will attempt to control the ball with a maximum of three hits in the air, like volleyball, before bouncing it back off the net for the opposition to do the same. If a pair misses the ball, the other team gets a point.

Event Organizer Maggie Kirk says the tournament is a fantastic opportunity to help draw Residents into the Waterfront Adventure Centre.

“We wanted something that young adults and teenagers could enjoy,” she says. “It’s a great way to bring people together outdoors. There’s still a lot of people who don’t know about us, so we’re hoping this helps get more people to the center.”

The tournament will begin at 9 am on Sat. August 13.

Kirk says she’s thrilled to see how popular the game has become and explains it’s a great chance for locals to put their Spikeball abilities to the test.

“Since it’s not a regular sport, it’s fun to play it in a more organized manner to check where your skills are at,” she explains. “It can get pretty competitive among friends; I know that to be true from personal experience.”

The specifics surrounding the tournament’s format will be determined once Kirk can gauge how many teams have entered.

Interested participants are asked to register here, and the team’s $30 plus tax entry fee can be paid for on the Sault College website.

Registration closes on Thurs. August 10 at noon, and a cash prize will be awarded to the tournament’s top team.

For any further questions, email [email protected]