Waterford-Halfmoon blanks OESJ for Class C girls’ soccer title

OESJ’s Brooke Arduini, left, takes on Waterford-Halfmoon’s Samara Roberts in the second half of the Section II Class C girls’ soccer championship game Saturday at Mechanicville High School.

MECHANICVILLE — The Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer team didn’t want a repeat of last year’s Section II Class C final — a 3-2 loss to Schoharie.

This year the Fordains made it clear to Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville that was not going to be the case this season, scoring five goals in the first half and cruising to a 9-0 Championship game win at Mechanicville High School Saturday afternoon.

Fordian seventh-grader Payton Galuski scored four goals and had two assists in the Championship win.

“Anytime I had the space [for a shot] I took it,” Galuski said.

The seventh-grader expected her team to be aggressive, but the five goal start surprised her.

“It got us hyped,” Galuski exclaimed with an expressive smile when replying.

The loss in last year’s final lingered in the minds of the top-seeded Waterford-Halfmoon Squad all year.

“I think everyone remembers that pain of how it felt last year losing,” Waterford-Halfmoon Coach Meghan Reynolds said. “I think they were self-motivated. I think as a whole we weren’t going to accept losing. I think we would have done whatever it took to get that win today.”

OESJ captured the Section II Class D Championship title last year, moving up to Class C competition for this girls’ soccer season.

The Fordians will face Voorheesville at 5:30 pm Wednesday at Mechanicville in the Class C-CC playoff. Voorheesville shut out Greenwich, 5-0 in the second game of the Class C, Class CC doubleheader.

SECTION II CLASS C

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

WATERFORD-HALFMOON 9, OESJ 0

OESJ 0 0 — 0

Waterford-Halfmoon 5 4 — 9

Scoring — OESJ: None. Waterford-Halfmoon: P. Galuski 4-2, A. Galuski 1-1, McClement 2-0, Belonge 1-1, Vecchio 1-0. Saves — OESJ, Bonneau, 21. Waterford-Halfmoon, 9.