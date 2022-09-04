WaterFire’s Accelerate Program Is Now Accepting Applications For Its 2022-23 Cohort

WaterFire // Accelerate

WaterFire’s Accelerate program is a year-long professional development program for Emerging artists under 30. This program is specifically designed to provide access to resources that will further the artistic careers of participants. The Accelerate program engages young artists who may not have had the opportunity to pursue a traditional arts education through a series of lectures, workshops, site visits, and discussions. Professionals in the field share their experiences and learnings in open discussions where topics involving best practices, self-representation, marketing, economics, and technology surrounding art are explored. Each cohort represents the Providence community and is diverse in both the makeup of participants and their art mediums. The new Accelerate cohort embarks on their journey in September and concludes their Residency with a group exhibition in July of the following year. Each artist receives a $1,000 scholarship, $500 at the beginning of the program, and $500 for the group exhibition. This stipend helps each artist produce new works during the program and aligns with our overall mission of supporting artists and recognizing the value of their craft. Aside from the group show, WaterFire provides various opportunities for Accelerate artists to showcase and sell their work throughout the duration of the program, such as the PVDFest Sims Avenue Block Party, WaterFire ArtMarts, and downtown lighting events and inclusion in Merchandise at the WaterFire Arts Center store.

The 2021 cohort was the program’s pilot year and included 5 artists practicing in various mediums from oil painting to digital art. Guest lecturers included Dr. Joseph Chazan, a collector; Jordan Seaberry, an artist, and activist; Jeremy Schilling, a full-time artist, Harry Gould Harvey IV, and Brittni Harvey, young artists who founded Fall River MoCA, Erica Guatieri, CPA with more to follow before the graduation of the cohort.

Questions? Feel free to reach out to the Community Relations Manager, Nicole Nehiley at [email protected] or (401) 443-5543.

The WaterFire Accelerate 2021-22 cohort and their work.

