Waterfall Arts holds holiday pop-up market

BELFAST – Waterfall Arts, 256 High St., hosts a Holiday Pop-Up Market Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 pm and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 am to 4 pm Admission is free.

“Our Holiday Pop-Up Market delivers on our mission to support local artists — participating artists will receive 100% of their artwork sales,” said Kim Fleming, executive director of Waterfall Arts. “We have an incredible line-up of artists and makers who put such love and craftsmanship into their products and goods. The market will be a wonderful opportunity to mingle, shop for handmade gifts and meet the artists in our creative environment.”

This festive shopping experience will kick off Friday evening, Dec. 9, with hot chocolate and a bonfire in the front yard. The Waterfall Arts building will be transformed into a modern Marketplace with a variety of finely made glass, ceramics, jewelry, prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, cards, textiles, journals, clothing, décor and other handmade wares.

While strolling the building, shoppers can visit the Waterfall Arts working spaces — public clay, print and glass studios, as well as some private artist studios will be open. Visitors will have an opportunity to talk with the artists, watch a demonstration of a work in progress, and view and purchase a handcrafted gift in the environment in which it was created. And as in past years, the young artists of Bridge Afterschool Art will be creating one-of-a-kind wrapping paper. It can be purchased for a dollar per sheet.

For a list of participants or more information, visit waterfallarts.org.

