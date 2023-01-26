Water supply issue delays KickingBird Golf Club’s opening in Edmond

Water supply issue delays KickingBird Golf Club’s opening in Edmond

EDMOND — Residents anxious to tee up at KickingBird Golf Club are going to have to wait a little longer.

City officials have authorized spending an additional $564,931.48 to add a water pumping station needed to boost water pressure to meet irrigation, fire suppression and domestic consumption needs for the course and new clubhouse, pushing plans to reopen the facility to later this year.

In total, Edmond will spend $20,119,924.70 to rebuild the clubhouse and associated facilities, renovate the course’s greens, update its irrigation system and to purchase and install furnishings, fixtures and other needed equipment.

The renovations are being done, among other reasons, in the hopes of bringing a PGA Tour Champions event to town.

Contractors putting in the course’s irrigation system in October observed “very low” water pressures, leading course officials to have the city’s water department track water pressures on the development’s supply line.

