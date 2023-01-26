Water supply issue delays KickingBird Golf Club’s opening in Edmond

EDMOND — Residents anxious to tee up at KickingBird Golf Club are going to have to wait a little longer.

City officials have authorized spending an additional $564,931.48 to add a water pumping station needed to boost water pressure to meet irrigation, fire suppression and domestic consumption needs for the course and new clubhouse, pushing plans to reopen the facility to later this year.

In total, Edmond will spend $20,119,924.70 to rebuild the clubhouse and associated facilities, renovate the course’s greens, update its irrigation system and to purchase and install furnishings, fixtures and other needed equipment.

The renovations are being done, among other reasons, in the hopes of bringing a PGA Tour Champions event to town.

Contractors putting in the course’s irrigation system in October observed “very low” water pressures, leading course officials to have the city’s water department track water pressures on the development’s supply line.

Based on that data, officials determined there wasn’t enough available water pressure to meet needs for both the clubhouse and course.

Kingbird golf course project’s costs climb

Edmond issued an original contract for $13,478,500 to rebuild the clubhouse and $4,840,909.50 to rebuild the course’s greens and to overhaul the course’s irrigation system.

After the latest change order (the 11th so far), costs to build the clubhouse will stand at about $14,531,290 if no other changes are needed.

City leaders pitched the project to update the 50-year-old course and clubhouse a little over a year ago, noting the overhaul could potentially bring a Champions event to town, as well as other events that would boost course play and revenues.

Besides building a new clubhouse, the project also built an underground cart barn, event space, short game practice area, indoor teaching facility and outdoor driving range pavilion.

Beyond irrigation upgrades for the course, greens were improved, two holes were completely redesigned, tee boxes were replaced and bunker changes were made.

Brian Soerensen, Edmond’s director of golf, told council members this week the change will delay plans the city had to open the clubhouse.

While he observed the setback is disappointing, “the silver lining of this is that we will be opening all of the facilities at once,” he said.

A specific opening date will be announced later this year, Soerensen said.