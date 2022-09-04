Water pressure exceeds goal at Jackson plant but water crisis ongoing

Less than a week after nearly everyone in Jackson lost access to running water, all residents should now have it back, according to the city.

Water pressure figures reached 90 pounds per square inch Sunday morning, according to a news release. That number is three PSI higher than the goal that was set when the emergency began Monday and higher than any number the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant has seen in years.

“All tanks saw increased storage levels overnight. Multiple tanks are approaching full. We no longer have any tanks at low levels. All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure,” city spokesperson Justin Vicory said in the release.

A boil-water notice remains in effect.

The rise in pressure comes three days after the state government procured a rental pump to be used at the facility until its own pumps could be repaired. Those repairs will be complicated according to Jim Craig, director of health protection at the Mississippi State Department of Health. At a news conference Friday, Craig said the pumps that went offline at the plant are old and it is hard to find parts to fix them. In this case, they said the parts are having to be custom machined. Despite that, Craig said they estimate the plant’s two pumps will be back up and running on Friday.

