Water pressure exceeds goal at Jackson plant but water crisis ongoing

Less than a week after nearly everyone in Jackson lost access to running water, all residents should now have it back, according to the city.

Water pressure figures reached 90 pounds per square inch Sunday morning, according to a news release. That number is three PSI higher than the goal that was set when the emergency began Monday and higher than any number the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant has seen in years.

“All tanks saw increased storage levels overnight. Multiple tanks are approaching full. We no longer have any tanks at low levels. All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure,” city spokesperson Justin Vicory said in the release.

A boil-water notice remains in effect.

The rise in pressure comes three days after the state government procured a rental pump to be used at the facility until its own pumps could be repaired. Those repairs will be complicated according to Jim Craig, director of health protection at the Mississippi State Department of Health. At a news conference Friday, Craig said the pumps that went offline at the plant are old and it is hard to find parts to fix them. In this case, they said the parts are having to be custom machined. Despite that, Craig said they estimate the plant’s two pumps will be back up and running on Friday.

Vicory said work is ongoing at the plant, and cautioned that the water pressure situation may still change.

“The Outlook continues to be positive. However, additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made do leave potential for fluctuations in progress,” Vicory said.

Work crews from Florida and Georgia continue to augment the plant’s own staff, and an ammonia leak that led to the Burning of a controlled flare at the facility is expected to be repaired by the end of the day after staff worked through the night, according to the release.

With water pressure at the Curtis plant now above where it has been at any time in recent years, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has voiced concern that it could put stress on the city’s aging pipes. Pipes rupturing could lead to isolated drops in water pressure in specific areas.

“I do want to forewarn you, another issue we may experience, as we’re able to increase the pressure at the plant to levels that it has not seen in years, the challenge then becomes whether we have pipes that rupture across the city, Lumumba said at a news conference Friday. “We know that we have brittle pipes, we have aged pipes, just as our water facilities are aged.”

Any resident who is still experiencing low-water pressure or discolored water is encouraged to file an online report with the city.

Even with high water pressure, the city remains under the boil-water notice it has been dealing with for over a month. That will continue until the city is able to have two consecutive days of clean samples at each of the 120 testing sites across the city. Testing was delayed nearly two weeks ago due to significant rain, and then delays continued due to the drop in water pressure, but the release said the city hopes it can resume soon.

“We are Hopeful that we will be able to begin the sampling process midweek. This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil-water notice. We will alert Residents as soon as this happens,” Vicory said.