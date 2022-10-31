Water Polo’s Comeback is Colonials Falls One Goal Short

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 31, 2022) – Falling behind 7-4 after the first quarter, Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo made a valiant comeback attempt. Despite limiting George Washington to five goals the rest of the way, the comeback fell one goal short in a 13-12 defeat.

Goalkeeping was instrumental in helping the Mount stay in the game. Joseph Maxson earned nine saves while Sherif Hosni added six more. Defense added to the goalkeeping with 16 steals, led by Kiahi Horan and Tommaso Baldineti with four each.

It’s offense, freshman Alexandros Bellesis led in scoring with five goals, followed by Baldineti with four. Eight assists spread out over seven players, with Bellesis earning two.

Turnovers were an inhibitor to success, combining for 21 as a team.

The loss sends the Mount’s record to 13-11 overall with a 6-8 mark in the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference.

George Washington 13, Mount St. Mary’s 12

Team 1 2 3 4

Mount St. Mary’s 4 3 2 3

George Washington 7 1 2 3

Goals: Bellesis 5, Baldineti 4, Lemishko 1, Horan 1, Thalos 1

Saves: Maxson 9, Hosni 6

Mount St. Mary’s hosts Wagner in the 2022 home finale Saturday (Nov. 5).