Water Crisis Wasn’t Lost by Deion Sanders, Jackson State Football Team

The Jackson State Tigers put on a dominating performance in the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M. The team embodied Deion Sanders’ mantra to “dominate” this season.

Although the team is off to early success, there is still the issue back home in Jackson, Mississippi. The Capitol city has reached a critical point, as the water system is so poor that there is no drinkable water, nor is the water suitable to cook, shower or accomplish any other basic tasks.

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders at the Orange Blossom Classic

