Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sling TV: soccer live stream for every game from Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer fans will need Fox to get their fill from Qatar as both the USMNT and Canada take on the likes of England and Belgium for a chance to lift the famous trophy. All 64 games will be available on cable but you can also tune in – and without the long contract – with a cable cutting service. If that’s what you need, then look no further than the cheapest and quite possibly the best cable-free way of watching FIFA World Cup 2022, Sling TV.

Sling TV is a great value service which offers live TV streaming and customizable channel packages, and new subscribers even get their first month half price. That means you could watch all 29 days of the World Cup for less than the cost of a takeaway. Away from the States? Worth remembering that you can watch your Sling subscription from abroad with a VPN just like at home.

