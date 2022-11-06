Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on FuboTV: how to get soccer Streams for every game

Sixty-four games over 29 breathless days make the FIFA World Cup one of the most utterly captivating shows on the planet, and for the first time in eight years, the USMNT has a seat at the table! Whether you’re sure that Gregg Berhalter is the second coming of Robert Millar, convinced that nobody but Christian Pulisic knows where the goal is or supporting somebody else entirely, here’s what you need to know for watching World Cup 2022 on streaming service FuboTV in the US.

The tournament kicks off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, with the knockouts set to begin on Saturday, December 3, and the final scheduled for Sunday, December 18.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button