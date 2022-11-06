Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on FuboTV: how to get soccer Streams for every game

Sixty-four games over 29 breathless days make the FIFA World Cup one of the most utterly captivating shows on the planet, and for the first time in eight years, the USMNT has a seat at the table! Whether you’re sure that Gregg Berhalter is the second coming of Robert Millar, convinced that nobody but Christian Pulisic knows where the goal is or supporting somebody else entirely, here’s what you need to know for watching World Cup 2022 on streaming service FuboTV in the US.

The tournament kicks off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, with the knockouts set to begin on Saturday, December 3, and the final scheduled for Sunday, December 18.

The USMNT have been drawn into a tough Group B, where they’ll face Wales (on Monday, November 21), then England (Friday, November 25), and finally Iran (Tuesday, November 29). Only the top two teams will progress beyond the group stage.

Berhalter’s team is being praised as the most talented generation of the USMNT ever fostered, but it’s also an incredibly young group and an incomplete one too. Much of the focus has understandably lingered on the immense talents of Pulisic, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, but there are deficiencies in central defense, up front and in goal. At the top level, those may well be exposed.

One thing’s for sure – it’s going to be one heck of a ride. If you’re soccer mad but don’t have cable, follow our guide for watching World Cup 2022 on FuboTV, a cable replacement service that’s cheap, flexible and showing every single game live.

Is watching World Cup 2022 in Canada on FuboTV possible?

Qatar 2022 is huge tournament for Canada too who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Finals for the first time since 1986. With a Squad of largely Canadian based players, they’re sure to have the whole country cheering them on.

While FuboTV is available in Canada for a host of sports, including Premier League soccer, watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on FuboTV won’t be possible unless you’re a Subscriber from the US. That’s because, north of the border, it’s TSN that has the rights for the World Cup and not Fox.

US Subscriber in the land of the maple leaf? No problem.

Use a VPN for watching the World Cup on FuboTV from Canada. (opens in new tab)

Full details for watching World Cup 2022 on FuboTV outside the US just below.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is a streaming service that launched in January 2015 and is headquartered in New York City.

It’s come a long way since its initial days as a purely soccer-focused streaming service. Over time it expanded its remit to include as much sport as possible, then premium TV, and it now stands as one of the best and most comprehensive cable alternatives that money can buy.

As well as being much cheaper than cable, it’s a lot more flexible too. There are no contracts and no cancellation fees.

World Cup 2022 is FuboTV

All 64 World Cup games are being televised on Fox and FS1 in the States, both of which are included in FuboTV’s entry level Pro plan.

FS1 is available in all markets, while FuboTV offers local Fox channels in most major markets. The only exceptions are:

Charlotte Amalie, US Virgin Islands

Elmira NY (Corning)

Glendive, MT

Zanesville, OH

How much does FuboTV cost?

There are three different FuboTV plans to choose from, but rest assured that all of them include both Fox and FS1. The plans and prices are as follows:

FuboTV Pro: $69.99 per month

FuboTV Elite: $79.99 per month

FuboTV Ultimate: $99.99 per month

Best of all though, whichever plan you choose, you get a 7-day FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) first.

FuboTV Pro offers up to 138 TV channels, 1,000 hours of DVR storage and lets you stream on up to 12 different devices at a time (although 10 of those have to be on your home network). The only major feature missing is the ability to stream in 4K.

FuboTV Elite offers everything that’s included in the Pro plan, plus up to 4K quality and up to 63 additional TV channels, some of the biggest being NBA TV, MLB Network and NHL Network.

FuboTV Ultimate, meanwhile, offers everything that’s included in the Elite plan, as well as up to 38 additional channels, including the Showtime suite, NFL RedZone and Tennis Channel.

Besides these plans, there are also addons for more channels and features, such as additional DVR storage and simultaneous streams.

You can find a more detailed breakdown of the differences in our dedicated FuboTV cost and plan prices (opens in new tab) guide.

What devices can I use for streaming World Cup 2022 on FuboTV?

FuboTV works on a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, Chromecast, streaming sticks, smart TVs and the good old-fashioned computer browser.

If it connects to the internet, there’s a good chance it will run FuboTV, however, functionality may be limited or otherwise compromised on older devices that no longer receive software updates.

Other World Cup 2022 options for cord-cutting soccer fans

Fox and FS1 are the only TV channels you need to watch the entirety of World Cup 2022, and FuboTV isn’t the only cable replacement service that includes them.

One of the cheapest options is Sling TV (opens in new tab)which includes Fox and FS1 in its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. There are nearly 40 more channels besides, and a subscription costs just $35 per month, although new customers can get their first month half-price (opens in new tab).

Seeing as the World Cup starts on November 20 and ends on December 18, if you time your subscription right you can watch the entire tournament for just $17.50 – and cancel when it’s over.

Another good cable alternative with Fox and FS1 is Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab), which costs $69.99 per month – the same as the FuboTV Pro plan. With around 75 channels, it’s not as comprehensive as FuboTV, but it includes Unlimited DVR storage and access to everything on the Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services, as well as ESPN Plus (opens in new tab).

YouTube TV (opens in new tab) also costs $69.99 per month and lies somewhere between Fubo TV Pro and Hulu + Live TV. It’s got around 100 channels, including Fox and FS1, and offers Limitless DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices at once. A FREE YouTube TV trial (opens in new tab) is available to new users, and right now there’s an offer running that gets you $10 off each of your first three months.

Does FuboTV show World Cup 2022 in 4K?

Every single game of World Cup 2022 is being shown in 4K on FuboTV, but only for customers on an Elite or Ultimate plan.

If you’re on the cheaper FuboTV Pro plan, maximum streaming quality tops out at 1080p.

However, that’s not the worst thing in the world, as 4K streaming requires much more data and a faster internet connection, and can only really be appreciated on a large 4K screen. That said, if you can accommodate it, 4K soccer is well worth the extra.

Does FuboTV have a DVR feature?

Whether you subscribe to the Pro, Elite or Ultimate plan, FuboTV provides 1,000 hours of digital video recording (DVR) space as standard. This is shared between all profiles.

Recordings can be found in My Stuff, and programs are also available to watch while they’re being recorded. You can also pause and rewind live TV.

If you need more space, FuboTV lets you purchase an additional 250 hours of DVR capacity for $9.99 per month, or an extra 1,000 hours for $16.99 per month.

Watching World Cup 2022 on FuboTV from outside the US

The FuboTV plans described above are only available to people who are based in the US. That means you won’t be able to access the service if you’re out of the country, even if you’re a FuboTV customer paying a subscription fee.

This is due to geo-blocking, which Broadcasters and services can use to stop you from accessing certain content from abroad. It’s a common problem for streamers all over the world, but a good VPN can help you get around it.