‘Watched It 9 Times’: Golf World Reacts to Paige Spiranac’s Sarcastically Stunning Video

Nearly every golf fan follows Paige Spiranac on social media. She has claimed to be the biggest entity of golf online, and has maintained that title for quite some time now. Although many fans watch her videos for her take on the latest happenings in the sport, it has been a popular phenomenon that most people watch her for her beauty. However, with a recent video on Twitter, Spiranac decided to troll all her critics with a sarcastic video.

The 29-year-old left her professional golf career to adopt the lifestyle of a social media influencer. Safe to say, it was one of Spiranac’s best decisions, as she now has millions of followers across all social media platforms. However, she also has been a constant victim of cyberbullying.

Many online trolls have criticized Spiranac for her looks. Nevertheless, the former pro golfer always finds a way to clap back at her haters. Let’s take a look at what video was posted by the social media star.

Paige Spiranac trolls her haters

In the past, Spiranac has been labeled as a ‘str***er’ and much worse for the outfits she wears on the course. Many fans suggested that most people watch her videos with the mute on since most only tend to watch her for her body.

However, Paige Spiranac has had enough of these comments and decided to post a sarcastic video. In the video, she cuts the sound purposely, mocking the fans into believing that she is saying something.

“Sorry for the sound issues. I know you guys keep saying you can’t hear me”she said before cutting the sound. However, she further trolled her haters by slowly zipping down her jacket. Spiranac then brought back the sound, after zipping it up again.

The video was an instant hit on Twitter. It has nearly 16k likes with more than 500 retweets. Many fans shared their thoughts on the sarcastic video. One fan Strangely asked for her autograph, while another fan further lifted the humor by claiming to be a sound engineer.

Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s sarcastic video

Let’s take a look at what the golf world had to say about her video:

What do you think of Spiranac’s amazing sense of humor? Let us know in the comments section below.

