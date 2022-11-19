‘Watched It 9 Times’: Golf World Reacts to Paige Spiranac’s Sarcastically Stunning Video
Nearly every golf fan follows Paige Spiranac on social media. She has claimed to be the biggest entity of golf online, and has maintained that title for quite some time now. Although many fans watch her videos for her take on the latest happenings in the sport, it has been a popular phenomenon that most people watch her for her beauty. However, with a recent video on Twitter, Spiranac decided to troll all her critics with a sarcastic video.
The 29-year-old left her professional golf career to adopt the lifestyle of a social media influencer. Safe to say, it was one of Spiranac’s best decisions, as she now has millions of followers across all social media platforms. However, she also has been a constant victim of cyberbullying.
Many online trolls have criticized Spiranac for her looks. Nevertheless, the former pro golfer always finds a way to clap back at her haters. Let’s take a look at what video was posted by the social media star.
Paige Spiranac trolls her haters
In the past, Spiranac has been labeled as a ‘str***er’ and much worse for the outfits she wears on the course. Many fans suggested that most people watch her videos with the mute on since most only tend to watch her for her body.
However, Paige Spiranac has had enough of these comments and decided to post a sarcastic video. In the video, she cuts the sound purposely, mocking the fans into believing that she is saying something.
“Sorry for the sound issues. I know you guys keep saying you can’t hear me”she said before cutting the sound. However, she further trolled her haters by slowly zipping down her jacket. Spiranac then brought back the sound, after zipping it up again.
The video was an instant hit on Twitter. It has nearly 16k likes with more than 500 retweets. Many fans shared their thoughts on the sarcastic video. One fan Strangely asked for her autograph, while another fan further lifted the humor by claiming to be a sound engineer.
Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s sarcastic video
Let’s take a look at what the golf world had to say about her video:
Watched it 9 times and I hear nothing to complain about…
— Dudley Bungle💤 (@2_Kabukiish) November 17, 2022
No worries Paige because as long as I and we can see you all is good.
— Steven H Asness (@StevenHAsness) November 16, 2022
I watched this without the sound so you literally have no worries. Relax, you’re perfect. Sound is moot.
— nationsensation (@ronjeremycousin) November 17, 2022
I’m like, pretty much a sound engineer now if you need help. Also, @har_mar_mall has an Alterations shop that will fix your malfunctioning wardrobe. I’ll take you there then to Chiantis Grill for the fanciest meal you’ve ever had. It used to be a Ground Round
— Robbie’s Roto Roundup Podcast (@RobbiesRR) November 16, 2022
Paige there isn’t anything wrong on my end saw is there anyway you can digitally Autograph me a photo of you please and I’m Scott Fox and do you have a Facebook that we can be friends on:).
— Scott Fox (@scottfox_fox) November 17, 2022
You look great, but your sense of humor makes you really special. I love people who are just not afraid to be themselves.
— George Neidlinger (@jlt4098) November 17, 2022
😂😂 she’s so funny, what a great follow! Never comment on those videos, but she has such a great Personality and great advice on golf👌On top of that she looks awesome!😉
— Bruno Duguay (@brunoduguay) November 17, 2022
Like anyone actually wants to hear what you have to say anyways!!!!
— The Recovering Buffalo Alcoholic (@BufaloAlcoholic) November 16, 2022
My wife said I’m allowed to tell you that you are gorgeous!
— Chad Andrew (@puffchaddy33) November 16, 2022
What do you think of Spiranac’s amazing sense of humor? Let us know in the comments section below.
