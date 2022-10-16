Watch ZOZO Championship final round: Stream golf live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The final round of the 2022 ZOZO Championship from Chibi, Japan is here with Rickie Fowler holding just a one-stroke lead over the rest of the field. He is coming off a strong third round where he broke the tie at the top of the Leaderboard and is one stroke ahead of Keegan Bradley and two strokes ahead of Andrew Putnam. This week has been a very competitive tournament of golf for the PGA Tour with several Golfers stepping up to win the fourth annual ZOZO Championship, joining the likes of Tiger Woods (2020), Patrick Cantlay (2021) and Hideki Matsuyama (2022).

Fowler shot a four under par to take over the lead at the ZOZO Championship after Entering the third round with a share of the lead:

Through 54 holes, Fowler has knocked in 19 birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey. He has been the best overall golfer since the start of the second round with 12 birdies and just one bogey on his card.

He is trying to hold back Bradley and Putnam, both of which have played terrific golf through 54 holes as the final round tees off today.

For Fowler, if he holds on he would win the sixth tournament of his career and the first since the 2018-2019 season. He is 27th in the FedEx Cup standings and would vault up the standings with a win.

