President Biden was in Florida last week touring the Hurricane damage when a microphone picked up a snippet of conversation between Biden and the community’s mayor. Each man used a term one wouldn’t hear in Sunday School, and it took no time for the peanut gallery to start losing its collective mind.

Give me a break. He’s not the first president to cuss. Nixon was infamous for it. And just try to convince anyone that LBJ couldn’t turn the air blue.

“Profanity is the effort of a feeble brain to express itself forcibly,” LDS leader Spencer Kimball once said. They apparently never stubbed a toe into a coffee table leg in the middle of the night. I must disagree, having been a lifelong believer that a well-placed expletive can hammer home a point like nothing else, and that the judicious use of taboo language can often make communication more effective.

However, the key is found in the concept “well-placed and judicious.” Gratuitous use of blue language obscures whatever one is trying to say; all people will hear is the kissing. It requires finesse.

I became a student of language early on, and while I was learning about prepositions and gerunds in the classroom, I was schooled in profanity on the dirt roads of the neighborhood. My father had a limited vocabulary of PG-rated cuss words that he used copiously and with great effect. My mother, on the other hand, had no cussing game to speak of. When she reached Peak frustration, she might exclaim, “Dammit and to hell!” which, frankly, never made sense to me.

So I adopted the notion that well-placed profanity would often slip by unnoticed. Once in the fourth-grade, the bell signaled the end of recess Rang before it was my turn to kick in a kickball game. “#@&*,” I muttered, invoking a colloquial epithet for something a dog might leave in the yard to be stepped in or, worse, run over with the lawn mower.

Unfortunately for me, my teacher, Marian Loftin, thought my off-color aside didn’t gee-haw with the Cub Scout uniform I was wearing, and I wound up in the principal’s office.

It wasn’t the first time my mouth got me in trouble. It’s difficult to forget when an ill-timed cuss word resulted in literally having my mouth washed out with soap. It was thoroughly unpleasant, but I’m glad the lesson was presented at home, with a bar of pink Camay, and not at my grandmother’s house, where granddaddy had stocked all the bathrooms with heavy-duty Lava.

I began considering the “well-placed and judicious” concept after a discussion with a friend I met years ago. She had a Mastery of Stealth profanity; her ability to color her speech with expletives that might easily slip by unnoticed was Sheer poetry. I remarked on this once, and she beamed with pride.

“Honey, I learned that a long time ago,” she said. “My sister, she couldn’t kiss right. She was always getting in trouble.”

I learned a lot about cursing, pro and con, from the barber’s seat. As a child, I recall one day in the Barber chair – I was small enough that I was actually sitting on a two-by-eight board propped on the arms of the chair so the Barber wouldn’t have to Bend down to Buzz all my hair off – when some of the men hanging around began to challenge the barber’s exaggeration of the size of a bass he claimed to have caught.

“I ain’t lying,” he said, stretching his arms wide. “This big, I guaran-damn-tee ya!” I laughed, and then got called down by my father, perhaps for the audacity of ridiculing an adult’s inability to cuss right.

As I watched the clip of Biden and Fort Myers Mayor Ray Murphy, I tried to see it from a Sociological perspective. Two Strangers meet, and each tries to get a feel for the other or find some common ground. One man makes a statement including a profanity. The other man chuckles, and answers with a profanity of his own. It’s an Odd sort of bonding ritual that can also play out this way:

First guy cusses, and then says, “Pardon my French.”

Second guy: “No problem; I speak French, too.”

If coprolalia – the involuntary use of profanity – is a curse, then an exquisite Mastery of voluntary profanity must be coprolingua. If it’s not, it should be.

It’s a gift, really. And as I continue my lifelong quest to improve my use of language, part of that will be an ancillary pursuit of coprolingua.