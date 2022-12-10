Watch Yale at Kentucky: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Kentucky Returns back home on Saturday to take on Yale in a non-conference battle. The Wildcats will be playing their first game since beating Michigan 73-69 last Sunday in London. The win was their third in a row since they were beaten by Gonzaga on the road 88-72. The Wildcats now sit 6-2 on the season and are ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. The Wildcats have been good, but will also need to be much better if they want to compete in the rugged SEC this year. Saturday they will be looking to get another big non-conference win before they get ready to take on No. 19 UCLA next Saturday.

