Watch Yale at Kentucky: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Kentucky Returns back home on Saturday to take on Yale in a non-conference battle. The Wildcats will be playing their first game since beating Michigan 73-69 last Sunday in London. The win was their third in a row since they were beaten by Gonzaga on the road 88-72. The Wildcats now sit 6-2 on the season and are ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. The Wildcats have been good, but will also need to be much better if they want to compete in the rugged SEC this year. Saturday they will be looking to get another big non-conference win before they get ready to take on No. 19 UCLA next Saturday.

How to Watch Yale at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Bulldogs, though, will be looking to pull off the huge upset and bounce back after a 71-61 loss to Butler on Tuesday.

The loss to Butler snapped a two-game winning streak and was just their second defeat of the year. The Bulldogs currently sit 8-2 on the season, but are still looking for a marquee win after they have lost both games they have played against major conference opponents.

