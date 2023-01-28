Watch Xavier at Creighton: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Xavier goes for its third straight win on Saturday when it heads to Creighton to take on the Bluejays. The Musketeers have been playing great basketball and picked up another huge win on Wednesday when they completed a season sweep of UConn. The Musketeers jumped out to an early lead on the Huskies and held off a rally to win 82-79. The win was their 12th in the last 13 games and has them 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the Big East. Their Lone loss was a Shocking 73-72 defeat to DePaul last Wednesday, but they have bounced back with consecutive wins.

How to Watch Xavier at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

The Bluejays, though, will be looking to slow down the streaking Musketeers and avenge an earlier 90-87 loss to them.

The Bluejays come into Saturday on a three-game winning streak and haven’t lost since that setback against the Musketeers on January 11th.

They now find themselves 12-8 overall and 6-3 in the Big East. They are two games back in the loss column of the Musketeers and will be looking to close the gap with a big home win on Saturday.

