Watch Xavier at Cincinnati: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the greatest rivalries in college basketball is back tonight, the proclaimed “Cross-Town Shootout” between the Big East Conference’s Xavier and the American Conference’s Cincinnati. Two schools that are separated by less than 10 miles will face off tonight. The Musketeers are 6-3 this season and have had a tough schedule to this point. They lost two games back-to-back last week against two top-25 ranked teams in Duke and Gonzaga on the road. Since then, they have beaten SE Louisiana and West Virginia both at home. Jack Nunge and Colby Jones lead the team. Jones averages 15.5 points and 5.8 assists per game while Nunge chips in 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with 1.7 blocks as well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button