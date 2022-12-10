Watch Xavier at Cincinnati: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

One of the greatest rivalries in college basketball is back tonight, the proclaimed “Cross-Town Shootout” between the Big East Conference’s Xavier and the American Conference’s Cincinnati. Two schools that are separated by less than 10 miles will face off tonight. The Musketeers are 6-3 this season and have had a tough schedule to this point. They lost two games back-to-back last week against two top-25 ranked teams in Duke and Gonzaga on the road. Since then, they have beaten SE Louisiana and West Virginia both at home. Jack Nunge and Colby Jones lead the team. Jones averages 15.5 points and 5.8 assists per game while Nunge chips in 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game with 1.7 blocks as well.

How to Watch Xavier at Cincinnati in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 3 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bearcats have the same record at 63 in the season out of the American Athletic Conference, but their schedule hasn’t been nearly as hard. They have lost two out of their last five as well to Arizona and Ohio State. They bring a three-game winning streak into this rivalry.

David DeJulius and Viktor Lakhin will lead the court for Cincinnati. DeJulius averages 16.1 points and 3.2 assists. Lakhi averages 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game with 1.1 blocks.

