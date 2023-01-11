Watch Wyoming Cowboys at Utah St. Aggies in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wyoming will hit the road on Tuesday night for a Mountain West Matchup against Utah State. The Cowboys have struggled this season and are currently 5-10 overall and are still searching for their first conference win at 0-3. The team is on a five-game losing streak with the most recent coming in an 80-75 loss to San Diego State on Saturday. Hunter Maldonado led the charge for the Cowboys, putting up 20 points on the day and Jeremiah Oden added 15. Oden also led on the boards pulling down seven rebounds. Despite shooting 58 percent against the Aztecs, the team could not pull off the win against one of the best defensive teams in the country.

