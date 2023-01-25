Watch: Wout Weghorst Scores First Manchester United Goal vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup

Wout Weghorst has scored his first Manchester United goal since joining the club on loan this month during the transfer window. The Dutch striker was able to take advantage of a great strike that was saved.

Antony shot from outside the box but his chance was saved before the ball fell to Weghorst who was able to put it away.

Watch Weghorst’s goal here;

Manchester United travel away to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their huge Carabao Cup semi final tie. United travel away to the City Ground in what could be the first of three games away from a Trophy under Erik Ten Hag.

