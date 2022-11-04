Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayajoba second round: Stream golf – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba tees off in Mexico with a stacked field led by Will Gordon after he finished nine under par with a one-stroke lead. He is ahead of a field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Harris English and others all competing at the top of the leaderboard. For Hovland, he is three strokes back of the lead as he attempts to win his third straight tournament here in Mexico and continue to climb the world golf rankings. Today will set the cut line heading into the weekend and final two rounds this week.

