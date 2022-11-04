Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayajoba second round: Stream golf – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The second round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba tees off in Mexico with a stacked field led by Will Gordon after he finished nine under par with a one-stroke lead. He is ahead of a field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Harris English and others all competing at the top of the leaderboard. For Hovland, he is three strokes back of the lead as he attempts to win his third straight tournament here in Mexico and continue to climb the world golf rankings. Today will set the cut line heading into the weekend and final two rounds this week.

How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the first round, Gordon started off terrific with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine, followed by four straight birdies on the back nine before his first bogey. They finished the round with eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey overall.

Alone in second place is Russell Henley at eight under par after he finished with a clean scorecard.

Behind those two are four Golfers tied at seven under par led by English and 12 more tied at six under par with Hovland and Scheffler in that pack. There is a lot of golf to be played with some of the best players in the sport all on the hunt starting today.

