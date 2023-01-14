Watch Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who’s Playing

West Ham United @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: West Ham United 4-11-3; Wolverhampton 3-10-5

What to Know

West Ham United is headed to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against each other at 10 am ET on Saturday. West Ham earned a 2-0 win in their most recent match against Wolverhampton in October of last year.

Last week, the Irons and Leeds United tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Wolves and Aston Villa ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The ties rounded out West Ham’s record to 4-11-3 and Wolverhampton’s to 3-10-5. Three points are up for grabs, so we’ll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 10 am ET

Saturday at 10 am ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Featured Game | Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United

Series History

Wolverhampton have won five out of their last nine games against West Ham United.