Watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United: Stream EPL live in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Julen Lopetegui Secured all three points in his Premier League debut as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, although the west Midlands club will be hard-pressed to continue that record at home to Manchester United on Saturday. Wolves host the Red Devils as top-flight soccer returns to Molineux for the first time in seven weeks, hoping to end a run of three straight Premier League losses on home soil. Both teams secured all three points in their return to league action following the World Cup and will be desperate to see out 2022 on a victorious note ahead of the New Year.

Lopetegui’s men left it late to decide their Boxing Day Showdown away to Everton, where the guests hit back from a goal down to take maximum spoils thanks to a 95th-minute Winner from Rayan Ait Nouri:

The Frenchman has scored in back-to-back appearances for Wolves and will be hopeful of snagging a starting spot for the visit of United, who came away as 2-1 Victors at Fulham in their most recent away game.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked every bit the resurgent Giant as they stormed to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, where goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred clinched a conclusive result.

England Winger Jadon Sancho wasn’t involved in that home fixture and is expected to continue his absence against Wolves, while right-back Diogo Dalot is more likely to be available following injury.

There’s also a chance Argentina center-back Lisandro Martinez will be involved after returning to Manchester following his World Cup triumph.

Wolves have completed the loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid—which will then become permanent for a fee of around $55 million—but the deal won’t become official until January 1, meaning he’s out of the running to face United.

Lopetegui will also be without injured attackers Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic, with question marks over the fitness of Winger Daniel Podence and full-back Jonny.

