Watch Wichita St. Shockers at Memphis Tigers in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wichita State (9-8) has rebounded from an 0-3 start in American Athletic Conference play with consecutive wins and can get back to .500 on Thursday night when it heads to FedExForum to take on Memphis (13-5). The Tigers are 3-2 in the AAC and are coming off a win on Sunday. Kendric Davis averages 21.2 points and 5.8 assists per game for Memphis, with DeAndre Williams getting 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Shockers, Craig Porter Jr. gets 12.3 points an outing and Jaykwon Walton averages 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Tigers are looking for a second straight NCAA tournament bid, while Wichita State last reached the Big Dance in 2021.

