Watch Wichita St. Shockers at Memphis Tigers in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Wichita State (9-8) has rebounded from an 0-3 start in American Athletic Conference play with consecutive wins and can get back to .500 on Thursday night when it heads to FedExForum to take on Memphis (13-5). The Tigers are 3-2 in the AAC and are coming off a win on Sunday. Kendric Davis averages 21.2 points and 5.8 assists per game for Memphis, with DeAndre Williams getting 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Shockers, Craig Porter Jr. gets 12.3 points an outing and Jaykwon Walton averages 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Tigers are looking for a second straight NCAA tournament bid, while Wichita State last reached the Big Dance in 2021.

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Shockers whittled away at a 16-point deficit early in the second half on Saturday against visiting Tulsa, taking the lead on Jaron Pierre Jr.’s bucket with 1:10 left and winning 73-69. Walton scored 19 points, Porter added 13 and James Rojas finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Davis’ jumper as time expired on Sunday boosted Memphis to a 61-59 win at Temple. Davis and Williams dropped 20 points apiece and Williams chipped in nine boards and three blocks.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 16-12 after four straight wins against Wichita State, including a sweep last season.

