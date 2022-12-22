Watch Western Kentucky–South Carolina: College basketball stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Western Kentucky (8-2) has had more than a week to stew after its five-game winning streak was snapped as on Thursday night, the Hilltoppers head to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia to face South Carolina (5-6), which has lost its last two games. Dayvion McKnight paces Western Kentucky, averaging 15.4 points and 5.0 assists per game, while Emmanuel Akot gets 13.0 points a night. Gregory “GG” Jackson II scores 17.0 points for the Gamecocks and also leads the team with 6.6 rebounds. Rick Stansbury is in his seventh season at WKU, where he is 130-75. Lamont Paris came to South Carolina last spring after taking Chattanooga to the NCAA tournament.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button