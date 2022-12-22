Watch Western Kentucky–South Carolina: College basketball stream – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Western Kentucky (8-2) has had more than a week to stew after its five-game winning streak was snapped as on Thursday night, the Hilltoppers head to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia to face South Carolina (5-6), which has lost its last two games. Dayvion McKnight paces Western Kentucky, averaging 15.4 points and 5.0 assists per game, while Emmanuel Akot gets 13.0 points a night. Gregory “GG” Jackson II scores 17.0 points for the Gamecocks and also leads the team with 6.6 rebounds. Rick Stansbury is in his seventh season at WKU, where he is 130-75. Lamont Paris came to South Carolina last spring after taking Chattanooga to the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch Western Kentucky at South Carolina in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 22, 2022

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Hilltoppers last played on Dec. 14, when they fell at previously winless Louisville 94-83. McKnight had 25 points and Jairus Hamilton added 20 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

The Gamecocks played Saturday at the Greenville Winter Invitational in Upstate South Carolina, losing to East Carolina 64-56. The Pirates opened the game on a 12-0 run and led by 19 at halftime. Hayden Brown led the Gamecocks with 15 points while Jackson and Meechie Johnson each dropped in 13.

South Carolina owns a 7-1 edge all-time against Western Kentucky and has won the last four meetings. The most recent Matchup was a 75-64 win for the Gamecocks at the Asheville Championship on Nov. 14, 2021.

