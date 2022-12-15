Watch Western Kentucky at Louisville: Stream college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Western Kentucky (8-1) hasn’t lost a game since before Thanksgiving. The Hilltoppers have won five games in a row and will look to keep that winning streak going when they return to the floor on Wednesday to take on Louisville (0-9, 0-2) at the KFC Yum! Center. With the close proximity between the two schools, these teams have often met in somewhat of a rivalry. The series has been closed. Going back to the first Matchup in 1926, Louisville has 42 wins and Western Kentucky has 40 wins. Western Kentucky came away with an 82-72 win last year, snapping a nine-game Louisville winning streak dating back to 2009.

