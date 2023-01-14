Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

West Virginia will go on the road west this weekend to take on Big 12 conference opponent Oklahoma. The Sooners are 10-6 overall this season and 1-3 against conference opponents. Oklahoma has had a rough schedule thus far with four of their six losses against ranked opponents including No. 10 Texas, No. 14 Iowa State, and No. 2 Kansas. In their last four-point loss to Kansas, Grant Sherfield, who averages 17.4 points per game, put up 25 points and four rebounds. No one secured a double-double, but Sam Godwin got the closest putting up 12 points with seven rebounds in the near loss.

