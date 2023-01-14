Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma: Stream college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

West Virginia will go on the road west this weekend to take on Big 12 conference opponent Oklahoma. The Sooners are 10-6 overall this season and 1-3 against conference opponents. Oklahoma has had a rough schedule thus far with four of their six losses against ranked opponents including No. 10 Texas, No. 14 Iowa State, and No. 2 Kansas. In their last four-point loss to Kansas, Grant Sherfield, who averages 17.4 points per game, put up 25 points and four rebounds. No one secured a double-double, but Sam Godwin got the closest putting up 12 points with seven rebounds in the near loss.

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 12 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

The Mountaineers find themselves further down the ranking in the Big 12 than Oklahoma. They were taken down last weekend by No. 2 Kansas after losing to No. 11 Kansas State a week before that.

Erik Stevenson leads the team in scoring averaging 14.0 points to go with 2.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. Jimmy Bell, Jr., leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.0 rebounds to go with 6.3 points per game.

