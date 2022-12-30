Watch Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (13-23) have lost two straight and will be severely shorthanded when they host the Washington Wizards (15-21) on Friday night. Nine Orlando players were suspended for their roles in a scuffle at Detroit on Wednesday night, including a two-game ban for Moritz Wagner. Washington comes in with three consecutive victories, with Bradley Beal questionable because of a sore left hamstring. Besides Wagner, the Magic won’t have Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton or Gary Harris. Rookie Paolo Banchero is Orlando’s top scorer at 20.9 points per game. The Wizards have three 20-point-per-game scorers in Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma.

