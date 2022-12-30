Watch Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (13-23) have lost two straight and will be severely shorthanded when they host the Washington Wizards (15-21) on Friday night. Nine Orlando players were suspended for their roles in a scuffle at Detroit on Wednesday night, including a two-game ban for Moritz Wagner. Washington comes in with three consecutive victories, with Bradley Beal questionable because of a sore left hamstring. Besides Wagner, the Magic won’t have Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton or Gary Harris. Rookie Paolo Banchero is Orlando’s top scorer at 20.9 points per game. The Wizards have three 20-point-per-game scorers in Beal, Kristaps Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma.

Washington completed a season sweep of the Suns on Wednesday with a 127-102 rout at Capital One Arena. Rui Hachimura came off the bench for 30 points while Kuzma and Porziņģis scored 22 apiece with Beal sidelined by his hamstring.

Also on Wednesday, the Magic were pounded at Detroit 121-101, with Franz Wagner scoring 19 points and Carter getting 16. Banchero was held to 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

This is the first of four meetings this season between the Southeast Division rivals. Washington swept the Magic last season and has won the last five times the Clubs have met.

