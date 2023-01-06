Watch Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Despite their standing in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards are playing very well right now. Washington has won four of its last five as it was coming off a five-game winning streak before its last game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s a far cry from losing 13 of 14 right before this current run. The Oklahoma City Thunder are inexplicably coming off putting up 150 against the best team in the East and then losing to the Orlando Magic by double digits. Which version of the Thunder will we see tonight? The Thunder lost to Orlando 126-115 even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup and scoring 33.

.

