Watch Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder: Stream NBA online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Despite their standing in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards are playing very well right now. Washington has won four of its last five as it was coming off a five-game winning streak before its last game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s a far cry from losing 13 of 14 right before this current run. The Oklahoma City Thunder are inexplicably coming off putting up 150 against the best team in the East and then losing to the Orlando Magic by double digits. Which version of the Thunder will we see tonight? The Thunder lost to Orlando 126-115 even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup and scoring 33.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Game Time: 8 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Live stream the Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Gilgeous-Alexander was out with an illness against Boston where the Thunder scored a franchise record in points. Paolo Banchero led the way for Orlando scoring 25 points in the surprise win which broke up a three-game losing streak.

Washington is coming off back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Everything went according to plan in the first game on New Year’s Day as the Wizards won 118-95 but that was without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak was back in a Gigantic way for game two and had arguably one of the best games of his career as the Bucks won 123-113 in the rematch.

Regional restrictions may apply.