Watch Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After rising all the way up to first place in the Western Conference, a combination of injuries and hubris have knocked the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) down a few pegs. They have seen their star and All-Star Starter Zion Williams (hamstring) miss games that overlapped with Brandon Ingram being on the shelf, but now with Ingram back in the lineup, they look to get back on track. They take on the Washington Wizards (22-26) who are in limbo in the Eastern Conference after winning their last four games to rise up from the mid-lottery to the 10th seed in the conference Entering today as a play-in tournament team.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button