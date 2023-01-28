Watch Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After rising all the way up to first place in the Western Conference, a combination of injuries and hubris have knocked the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23) down a few pegs. They have seen their star and All-Star Starter Zion Williams (hamstring) miss games that overlapped with Brandon Ingram being on the shelf, but now with Ingram back in the lineup, they look to get back on track. They take on the Washington Wizards (22-26) who are in limbo in the Eastern Conference after winning their last four games to rise up from the mid-lottery to the 10th seed in the conference Entering today as a play-in tournament team.

Williamson is a starter for the All-Star Game despite missing 20 total games, the dynamic forward is leading New Orleans with 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

In his first game back Ingram showed some Rust going 4-18 from the field in 25 minutes putting up 13 points, five assists and five rebounds. Before his injury, Ingram was making a case to be an All-Star Starter himself and the leader of this team.

Now with Williamson out and Ingram back in the lineup the team can work him back into the system to make them that much better when the duo finally gets to play together again.

On the other side for Washington, its four-game winning streak has coincided with Bradley Beal coming back as the former All-Star has averaged 18.5 points and 5.0 assists per game on 47-55-76 splits.

