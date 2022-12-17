Watch Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers: Stream NBA live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Crypto.com Arena is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards on Saturday in NBA regular season action. The Clippers are currently sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with an overall record of 17-14. The team from LA will be hoping to bounce back from a 16-point loss to the Suns on Thursday night in the team’s most recent outing. The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak that saw the Clippers beat the Wizards, the Celtics and the Timberwolves in consecutive games last week. Los Angeles is also 9-7 when playing at home this season.

How to Watch Washington Wizards at the Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 4 pm ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Meanwhile, the Wizards are sitting in 12th place in the East with an overall record of 11-18. The team from Washington has lost its last eight games in a row, with its most recent win being a 142-127 win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 28.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between the Clippers and the Wizards on Saturday in NBA regular season action.

