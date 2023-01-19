Watch Washington St. Cougars at Utah Utes in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Another Pac-12 battle is on the horizon as Washington State heads on the road and into the Jon. H. Huntsman Center to take on Utah. The Cougars are 9-10 overall this season and 4-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Despite their record, they are 4-1 in the last five games. They even took down No. 5 Arizona in that stretch. In their most recent one-point win over Stanford, forward Andrej Jakimovski led the team with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Andrame Diongue led the team in rebounds with five and Kymany Houinsou led the team in assists with four on the night in 22 minutes.

How to Watch Washington State at Utah in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Utes are 12-7 this season, which is better than Washington State, and 5-3 in conference play this season, also ranking better than their opponent. Utah will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak after being taken down by USC, UCLA and Oregon in its last three games.

Despite losing 71-56, center Branden Carlson still dropped 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the team. He also led in assists, dishing out three on the night.

