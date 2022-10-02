Watch Washington Huskies at Cal Golden Bears in Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The No. 17 ranked Washington Huskies (10-3) are on the cusp of becoming the best overall team in the Pac-12 with the No. 9 ranked Stanford Cardinal struggling. They take on the Cal Golden Bears (7-6) in a match that gives the Huskies another opportunity to showcase their ability in the Pac-12 and in the Top 25 of Women’s college volleyball. This could prove to be a Pivotal weekend in the Top 25 of Women’s college volleyball and the Pac-12 as a conference with this match and the match up for the Cardinal in Northern California.

How to Watch Washington at Cal in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: October 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream Washington Huskies at Cal Golden Bears in Women’s College Volleyball on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Huskies crushed their in-state rivals, the Washington State Cougars 3-0, in a recent match showing how good this team can be.

This season has been terrific for the Huskies with only three losses overall, all to teams ranked in the Top 25. They lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Pepperdine Waves and their most recent loss came in their last match to the Cardinal.

That loss to the Cardinal has to fuel them today as they look to not only rebound off a loss, but also attempt to push themselves over the Cardinal in the standings.

For the Golden Bears, they have lost three in a row and with a fourth loss would fall to .500 in the season standings.

