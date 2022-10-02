Watch Washington Huskies at Cal Golden Bears in Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The No. 17 ranked Washington Huskies (10-3) are on the cusp of becoming the best overall team in the Pac-12 with the No. 9 ranked Stanford Cardinal struggling. They take on the Cal Golden Bears (7-6) in a match that gives the Huskies another opportunity to showcase their ability in the Pac-12 and in the Top 25 of Women’s college volleyball. This could prove to be a Pivotal weekend in the Top 25 of Women’s college volleyball and the Pac-12 as a conference with this match and the match up for the Cardinal in Northern California.

