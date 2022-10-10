WATCH: Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest day of his career against the Tennessee Titans.

Brown’s 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter.

Here’s a look at the play…

On the first play of the drive from the 25-yard line, quarterback Carson Wentz fakes the hand-off to Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., and Dyami Brown is running full speed ahead for the end zone, where he beats the Titans defensive back Caleb Farley to score the touchdown.

