Watch Washington at Oregon State: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington State and Oregon play today so it only makes sense if Washington and Oregon State join in on the fun. The Huskies are looking to improve on their 1-4 conference record and end a four-game losing streak today. Washington is also looking for its first road win of the season. Only one win and one loss separate these two as the Beavers hold the better 10-7 record. Oregon State is trying to bounce back from a 63-56 loss against the Cougars. It was the first time Washington State has won back-to-back games in Corvallis in 47 years. Bendu Yeaney was the only Beavers player to score in double digits. The Cougars pulled away in the fourth starting the quarter with an 11-0 run. Home court should still make the Beavers the favorite today.

