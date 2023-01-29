Watch Washington at Arizona State: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season the Pac-12 has proven to be the toughest conference in Women’s college basketball with three teams in the top 10 and five total teams in the top 25. Neither Washington (10-9) nor Arizona State (7-11) are among those ranked teams; in fact, they come in today near the bottom of the conference. For the Sun Devils, they are looking for their first win overall in the conference while the Huskies have two wins themselves. This game will not have ripple effects in the conference standings, but is a huge game for the pride of both teams during a tough season.

