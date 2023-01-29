Watch Washington at Arizona State: Stream Women’s college basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season the Pac-12 has proven to be the toughest conference in Women’s college basketball with three teams in the top 10 and five total teams in the top 25. Neither Washington (10-9) nor Arizona State (7-11) are among those ranked teams; in fact, they come in today near the bottom of the conference. For the Sun Devils, they are looking for their first win overall in the conference while the Huskies have two wins themselves. This game will not have ripple effects in the conference standings, but is a huge game for the pride of both teams during a tough season.

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Watch Washington at Arizona State online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The Huskies blew a fourth quarter lead to the 19th-ranked Arizona (61-54) in their last loss in a pattern that has formed in the conference of tough, close losses.

Last season the Huskies won the only game between these teams (74-69) in a competitive game. The Sun Devils jumped out early, but then slowly gave back the lead in the second period and lost control in the third period.

This season the Sun Devils are led by junior Tyi Skinner (19.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game) while the Huskies are led by sophomore Dalayah Daniels (11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game).

Regional restrictions may apply.