Watch Wake Forest at Pitt: Stream college basketball, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Watch Wake Forest at Pitt: Stream college basketball, TV time

Two teams with identical conference records meet in the ACC Wednesday night for their only matchup of the year, with a potential head-to-head tiebreaker on the line. Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will be on the road, heading to the Peterson Events Center to take on Pitt (13-7, 6-3 ACC). Both teams recently had winning streaks snapped last time out, so they come in looking to try to regain that momentum. Wake Forest had won four games in a row, including a win over then No. 19 Clemson 87-77 last week. However, the Demon Deacons fell 76-67 against then-No. 10 Virginia is Saturday. Pitt had won back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Louisville before getting upended by Florida State 71-64 on Saturday.

