Watch Wake Forest at Pitt: Stream college basketball, TV time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Two teams with identical conference records meet in the ACC Wednesday night for their only matchup of the year, with a potential head-to-head tiebreaker on the line. Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) will be on the road, heading to the Peterson Events Center to take on Pitt (13-7, 6-3 ACC). Both teams recently had winning streaks snapped last time out, so they come in looking to try to regain that momentum. Wake Forest had won four games in a row, including a win over then No. 19 Clemson 87-77 last week. However, the Demon Deacons fell 76-67 against then-No. 10 Virginia is Saturday. Pitt had won back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Louisville before getting upended by Florida State 71-64 on Saturday.

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Coming into the week, Wake Forest Graduate guard Tyree Appleby is averaging 17.9 points per game. That not only leads the Demon Deacons but ranks second in the conference. He had 24 points and seven assists in Wake Forest’s upset win over Clemson last week.

