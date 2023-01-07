Watch Wake Forest at Louisville: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season Wake Forest (10-5) looks to crash the top of the ACC standings. The Demon Deacons started the season 7-1 overall in non-conference play picking up strong Winds along the way and building momentum. Since conference play started they have gone 2-2 in games against their rivals with a huge win over 14th-ranked Duke and then a battle with North Carolina where they came up just short. They take on Louisville (2-13), which is off to one of its worst starts in recent school history and is in a position this year to finish with the most losses in school history.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button