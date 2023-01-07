Watch Wake Forest at Louisville: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season Wake Forest (10-5) looks to crash the top of the ACC standings. The Demon Deacons started the season 7-1 overall in non-conference play picking up strong Winds along the way and building momentum. Since conference play started they have gone 2-2 in games against their rivals with a huge win over 14th-ranked Duke and then a battle with North Carolina where they came up just short. They take on Louisville (2-13), which is off to one of its worst starts in recent school history and is in a position this year to finish with the most losses in school history.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Louisville today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Demon Deacons’ biggest win of the season came against then-14th-ranked Duke 81-70 for their first and only win over a ranked opponent this season.

Tyree Appleby leads the way for the Demon Deacons this season with 18.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. The lead guard spent his first two seasons with Cleveland State, his third and fourth with Florida and is playing his final season with the Demon Deacons, his best so far.

On the other side for the Cardinals, they are one of the lowest-scoring teams in college basketball, putting up 62.0 points per game and in the bottom third on defense (74.1 points allowed).

