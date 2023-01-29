Watch Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 12 Virginia Tech heads to Charlottesville to take on Virginia Sunday night. This is the second game of this in-state rivalry this season. These two squared off at the beginning of the month in Blacksburg. The Hokies won that game 74-66 with a strong second half. The teams were tied after the first half, but double-doubles from Taylor Soule and D’asia Gregg helped the Hokies kick it into another gear.

Virginia Tech is 16-4 overall, but is looking to bounce back from a tough road loss against No. 16 Duke. The Blue Devils won 66-55 by shutting down Virginia Tech in the fourth, outscoring the Hokies by 10 points. Soule once again led the way for Virginia Tech by scoring 19 points. The Hokies were strong from behind the arc, connecting on nearly 50 percent of their three-pointers. Getting off to a faster start than they did against Duke will help the Hokies tonight.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Virginia in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network

Virginia is trying to stop a three-game losing streak tonight. The Cavaliers are coming off a 90-72 loss against Syracuse.

The Cavs couldn’t stop Dyaisha Fair, who scored a season-high 36 points in a brilliant game. The Orange hit 12 three-pointers in an offense that just couldn’t be stopped. Virginia kept it close in the first half, but Syracuse was a runaway train especially in the fourth quarter. Can this Cavaliers defense step up and get the upset tonight?

