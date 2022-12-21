Watch Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In not only an ACC battle, but also a Top 25 battle, No. 6 ranked Virginia will travel South to Florida to take on No. 22 Miami at Watsco Center. The Cavaliers are 8-1 on the season. After winning the first eight games of the season, they lost their last game at home against No. 3 ranked Houston 69-61. The Hurricanes are 11-1 through the first 12 games of the season, but they have yet to play a Top 25 ranked team. Their only loss was against Maryland five games into the season. Outside of that, they have beaten Louisville, Providence and NC State.

How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia at Miami game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Virginia is led by a stellar senior forward. That elite Offensive Weapon is Jayden Gardner. He is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, which are both team highs. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 5.3 assists.

Miami is led by Isaiah Wong. The junior guard will be a tough matchup for Clark. Wong is averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 assists per game, leading the team in both categories.

Regional restrictions may apply.