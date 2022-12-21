Watch Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes in Men’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In not only an ACC battle, but also a Top 25 battle, No. 6 ranked Virginia will travel South to Florida to take on No. 22 Miami at Watsco Center. The Cavaliers are 8-1 on the season. After winning the first eight games of the season, they lost their last game at home against No. 3 ranked Houston 69-61. The Hurricanes are 11-1 through the first 12 games of the season, but they have yet to play a Top 25 ranked team. Their only loss was against Maryland five games into the season. Outside of that, they have beaten Louisville, Providence and NC State.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button