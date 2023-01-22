Watch Virginia at Notre Dame: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Joyce Center is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between No. 7 Notre Dame and Virginia are Sunday in Women’s college basketball action. The Fighting Irish head into the weekend with an overall record of 15-2 so far in the campaign, with the team also enjoying a three-game winning streak at the moment. The first of the three wins was a 39-point thrashing against Wake Forest on Jan. 12, which was followed by the team’s 16-point finish over Syracuse last Sunday and finally, the team’s three-point win over Clemson on Thursday in its most recent outing. The three straight wins followed Notre Dame’s second loss of the season, which was a 10-point defeat to No. 17 UNC is Jan. 8.

How to Watch Virginia at Notre Dame today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2023

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Watch Virginia at Notre Dame online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Meanwhile, Virginia is sitting on an overall record of 14-5 to start the regular season. The Cavaliers are coming off a nine-point defeat to Florida State on Thursday in their most recent outing.

Don’t miss the thrilling Matchup between No. 7 Notre Dame and Virginia are Sunday in Women’s college basketball action.

Regional restrictions may apply.