Watch Villanova at UConn: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UConn puts its 12-game winning streak on the line on Sunday afternoon when Big East foe Villanova comes to town. The Huskies come into Sunday fresh off a big 84-67 win over Tennessee on the road on Thursday. It was a big time win for a Huskies team that once again looks like one of the best teams in the country. They have been playing great basketball, but are going to get tested on Sunday against a Villanova team looking to get even with the Huskies in the conference standings. The Huskies currently sit 11-0 in the Big East and the Wildcats are right behind them at 9-1.

How to Watch Villanova at UConn in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: CBSSN

The Wildcats lost their first conference game of the year to Creighton, but have since won their last nine and look like a Threat to the Huskies.

The Wildcats got their revenge on the Bluejays on Friday when they beat them 73-57 for their ninth straight win.

The Wildcats will have their hands full against the Huskies, but they did beat them in the regular season last year and will look to do it again on Sunday.

