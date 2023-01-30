Watch Villanova at UConn: Stream Women’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UConn puts its 12-game winning streak on the line on Sunday afternoon when Big East foe Villanova comes to town. The Huskies come into Sunday fresh off a big 84-67 win over Tennessee on the road on Thursday. It was a big time win for a Huskies team that once again looks like one of the best teams in the country. They have been playing great basketball, but are going to get tested on Sunday against a Villanova team looking to get even with the Huskies in the conference standings. The Huskies currently sit 11-0 in the Big East and the Wildcats are right behind them at 9-1.

