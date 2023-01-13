Watch Villanova at Butler: Stream college basketball live, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Butler welcomes Villanova to town on Friday night as both teams look to get back in the win column. The Bulldogs come into Friday Losers of two straight and five of their last seven. The Bulldogs had knocked off Georgetown and DePaul heading into last weekend, but lost by 25 at Seton Hall and then by 16 at St. John’s on Tuesday. The consecutive losses have dropped them to just 2-5 in the Big East and 10-8 overall. It has been a struggle for the Bulldogs in conference play this year, but Friday they will look to get back on track against a Villanova team that is also struggling.

How to Watch Villanova at Butler in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Wildcats have also dropped two straight and are coming off a tough 75-65 loss at DePaul on Tuesday night.

The loss comes after they lost an 88-80 decision to Xavier on Saturday. The two straight losses have dropped them to 2-4 in the Big East and have given them four losses in the last five games.

The Wildcats are now under .500 on the season at 8-9 as they continue to try and find their way in their first season without Jay Wright at the helm.

