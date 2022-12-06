Watch Vermont at Dartmouth: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Less than 100 miles separate the campuses of Vermont (4-7) and Dartmouth (4-5) and it is one of the oldest college basketball rivalries in New England, dating back to 1900. On Tuesday night at Dartmouth’s Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire, the Catamounts and Big Green renew acquaintances. Vermont is led by Dylan Penn (11.8 points per game) and Aaron Deloney (11.7 points per game). Dusan Neskovic scores 14.0 points a game for Dartmouth while Ryan Cornish gets 12.6 points a contest. John Becker has coached the Catamounts since 2011 and is 261-109, taking them to the NCAA tournament last spring. David McLaughlin took over the Big Green in 2016 and is 50-97.

