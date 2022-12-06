Watch Vermont at Dartmouth: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Less than 100 miles separate the campuses of Vermont (4-7) and Dartmouth (4-5) and it is one of the oldest college basketball rivalries in New England, dating back to 1900. On Tuesday night at Dartmouth’s Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire, the Catamounts and Big Green renew acquaintances. Vermont is led by Dylan Penn (11.8 points per game) and Aaron Deloney (11.7 points per game). Dusan Neskovic scores 14.0 points a game for Dartmouth while Ryan Cornish gets 12.6 points a contest. John Becker has coached the Catamounts since 2011 and is 261-109, taking them to the NCAA tournament last spring. David McLaughlin took over the Big Green in 2016 and is 50-97.

Game Date: December 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 pm ET

TV: NESN

On Sunday, Vermont got its second straight win by blowing out host Merrimack 66-43. Finn Sullivan scored 17 points for the Catamounts and TJ Hurley came off the bench for 15. Despite not scoring, Robin Duncan had 10 rebounds and five assists.

Dartmouth has also won two in a row, blasting visiting Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday 79-54. Cornish dropped in 18 points, Neskovic added 17 and Dame Adelekun posted 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Vermont can set a series record with a win, having taken the last 13 meetings in the series. Dartmouth hasn’t won since Nov. 27, 2007, but leads the overall tally at 58-49. The Catamounts won at home on Dec. 1, 2021, 83-65.

