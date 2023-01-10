Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee: Stream men’s college basketball live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Vanderbilt will head on the road early this week to take on another Southeastern Conference opponent in nationally ranked No. 5 Tennessee. The Volunteers are 13-2 this season and undefeated against SEC opponents at 3-0. One of their losses came early in the season against unranked Colorado at home 78-66. However, they went on to win eight games straight including a win against No. 2 Kansas before dropping their second game to No. 9 Arizona. They got a win against South Carolina in their last game 85-42. Santiago Vescovi leads the team in scoring averaging 12.8 points per game to go with 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds as well.

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Commodores are 8-7 overall this season and 1-1 against conference opponents, putting them in the middle of the conference at No. 6. Their sole conference loss came against Missouri on the road in their last game.

In that loss, leading scorer Liam Robbins, who averages 12.9 points per game, dropped 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Only two other players were in double figures for the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.