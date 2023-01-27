Watch UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, UTSA will look to pull off a big upset on the road against North Texas as the two teams meet for a Conference USA matchup. The Roadrunners have struggled this season and are sitting in last place in the conference standings with a C-USA record of 1-9 and an overall record of 7-14. The team is on a six-game losing streak with the most recent coming at the hands of Florida International in a 77-72 defeat. Jacob Germany and DJ Richards led the team in scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

