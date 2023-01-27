Watch UTSA Roadrunners at North Texas Mean Green in Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, UTSA will look to pull off a big upset on the road against North Texas as the two teams meet for a Conference USA matchup. The Roadrunners have struggled this season and are sitting in last place in the conference standings with a C-USA record of 1-9 and an overall record of 7-14. The team is on a six-game losing streak with the most recent coming at the hands of Florida International in a 77-72 defeat. Jacob Germany and DJ Richards led the team in scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The Mean Green have fared much better than their opponent with an overall record of 16-5 and a conference record of 7-3 to sit comfortably in second place in the standings. In the team’s last game out, it picked up a 63-52 win against UAB. Kai Huntsberry scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Mean Green in the win and Abou Ousmane led on the boards with six rebounds.

When these two teams met last season North Texas picked up an easy 78-54 win over UTSA.

